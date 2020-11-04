Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, November 5

PR Newswire
NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2020 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.
Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.
