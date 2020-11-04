  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, November 5

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:BKNG +4.43%

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2020

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2020 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-third-quarter-2020-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-thursday-november-5-301166446.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


