Evogene Announces Closing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, today announced that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering pursuant to which the company entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an existing institutional shareholder and certain Israeli institutional investors providing for the issuance of an aggregate of (i) 3.92 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $2.50 per share, and (ii) 883,534 pre-funded warrants each to purchase one ordinary share ("Pre-Funded Warrants"). The Pre-Funded Warrants were sold at a price of $2.49 each, with an exercise price of $0.01 per ordinary share. The Pre-Funded Warrants are exercisable at any time after the date of issuance upon payment of the exercise price.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as placement agent in the offering.

The ordinary shares and Pre-Funded Warrants offered in the registered direct offering described above were offered by Evogene pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No.333-240249) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 10, 2020. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

