CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:GIB +3.69% TSX:GIB.A +1.82%

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Who:

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer


François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results



When:

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)



Conference Call:

1-877-879-0631 Conference ID: 5631496



Webcast:

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

Podcast:

A replay will be available for download later in the day.



RSS Feed:

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2020-results-on-november-11-301166311.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


