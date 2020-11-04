  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scripps declares fourth-quarter 2020 dividend

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:SSP +0.6%

CINCINNATI, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Scripps shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2020, will receive 5 cents per share, payable on Dec. 24, 2020. The dividend will be paid out of the company's surplus.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of the nation's leading media companies, focused on creating a better-informed world through a portfolio of news, information and entertainment brands. Scripps will become the nation's largest television broadcaster, reaching 73% of U.S. television households through 108 stations in 76 markets, pending regulatory approval of its acquisition of ION Media. Committed to serving local audiences through objective journalism, Scripps operates 60 local TV stations in 42 markets. It is creating a national TV networks business that will include ION Media's entertainment programming, Newsy's straightforward headline and documentary news content and the five popular Katz broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-declares-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301166155.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company


