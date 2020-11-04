  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
DRiV Earns Eight Awards for Excellence from the Women in Auto Care's Automotive Communications Award Program

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:TEN -7.14%

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 4, 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) global aftermarket and OE ride performance division, along with six of its leading brands, received eight awards for excellence in digital communications and content in the annual Automotive Communications Award program, presented by Women in Auto Care. The awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts. Winners were honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception on Tuesday, November 3, during The Virtual AAPEX Experience.

DRiV Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/DRiV)


DRiV received the following awards for excellence:

  • Article/Blog/Content Piece, B2B (Technical): Monroe® Conversion Kit Servicegram
  • Article/Blog/Content Piece B2C: Wagner® Brake Pad Buying Guide
  • Best 360 Campaign: MOOG® Problem Solver Technologies Campaign
  • Best Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience: Walker® Way Campaign
  • Best B2C Website: GarageGurus.tech and LMS System
  • Newsletter: DRiV Customer-Specific Monthly Newsletters
  • Training Communications: Garage Gurus® Mobile Automotive Training Center
  • Use of Video (Technical): Fel-Pro® PermaDryPlus® Technology Animation


"On behalf of DRiV, it is an honor to receive these eight ACA awards, as it is a result of all the effort, creativity and hard work that our marketing and brand teams do to create intelligent, relevant and valuable marketing materials," said Rebecca Mahan, executive director, Brand Marketing and Channel Engagement, Americas, DRiV. "The team has done an excellent job to create meaningful communications that showcase how our brands stand out in the market."

To learn more about DRiV or any of our leading global brands, visit www.driv.com.

About Women in Auto Care
Women in Auto Care is comprised of auto care professionals dedicated to providing opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the auto care industry through networking, mentoring, recruitment, recognition, industry advisors, and communication.

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:
Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383
[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driv-earns-eight-awards-for-excellence-from-the-women-in-auto-cares-automotive-communications-award-program-301166417.html

SOURCE DRiV; Tenneco Inc.


