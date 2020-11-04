DRiV Earns Eight Awards for Excellence from the Women in Auto Care's Automotive Communications Award Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) global aftermarket and OE ride performance division, along with six of its leading brands, received eight awards for excellence in digital communications and content in the annual Automotive Communications Award program, presented by Women in Auto Care. The awards recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing and public relations efforts. Winners were honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception on Tuesday, November 3, during The Virtual AAPEX Experience.



Article/Blog/Content Piece, B2B (Technical): Monroe ® Conversion Kit Servicegram

Conversion Kit Servicegram Article/Blog/Content Piece B2C: Wagner ® Brake Pad Buying Guide

Brake Pad Buying Guide Best 360 Campaign: MOOG ® Problem Solver Technologies Campaign

Problem Solver Technologies Campaign Best Ad Campaign to Technician/Repair Audience: Walker ® Way Campaign

Way Campaign Best B2C Website: GarageGurus.tech and LMS System

Newsletter: DRiV Customer-Specific Monthly Newsletters

Training Communications: Garage Gurus ® Mobile Automotive Training Center

Mobile Automotive Training Center Use of Video (Technical): Fel-Pro® PermaDryPlus® Technology Animation



"On behalf of DRiV, it is an honor to receive these eight ACA awards, as it is a result of all the effort, creativity and hard work that our marketing and brand teams do to create intelligent, relevant and valuable marketing materials," said Rebecca Mahan, executive director, Brand Marketing and Channel Engagement, Americas, DRiV. "The team has done an excellent job to create meaningful communications that showcase how our brands stand out in the market."



About Women in Auto Care

Women in Auto Care is comprised of auto care professionals dedicated to providing opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the auto care industry through networking, mentoring, recruitment, recognition, industry advisors, and communication.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

