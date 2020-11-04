  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CTI BioPharma Announces Oral Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Meeting

November 04, 2020 | About: NAS:CTIC +0.3%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation supporting the Company's pacritinib development program in graft versus host disease (GVHD) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held virtually December 5- 8, 2020.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Biological and Clinical Impact of JAK2/mTOR Blockade in GVHD Prevention: Preclinical and Phase I Trial Results
Session Name: Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation; Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution Phase I and II Trials
Session Number: 722
Session Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020
Session Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT
Presenter: Dr. Joseph Pidala

A copy of the abstract is available here.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+212-600-1902
[email protected]

CTI BioPharma Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-announces-oral-presentation-at-the-62nd-american-society-of-hematology-meeting-301166463.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)