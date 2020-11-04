CTI BioPharma Announces Oral Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation supporting the Company's pacritinib development program in graft versus host disease (GVHD) at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held virtually December 5- 8, 2020.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Biological and Clinical Impact of JAK2/mTOR Blockade in GVHD Prevention: Preclinical and Phase I Trial Results

Session Name: Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation; Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution Phase I and II Trials

Session Number: 722

Session Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Session Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Presenter: Dr. Joseph Pidala

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, we have recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

