CMC Financial Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ARK ETF TR, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Cimarex Energy Co

Investment company CMC Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ARK ETF TR, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2020Q3, CMC Financial Group owns 22 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LQD, TSLA, ARKW,

LQD, TSLA, ARKW, Added Positions: IWY, MGK, IBM,

IWY, MGK, IBM, Reduced Positions: QQQ, APH, CNC, EL, FICO, INS, MSFT, RNR, OLED, SQM, VRSK, WDAY,

QQQ, APH, CNC, EL, FICO, INS, MSFT, RNR, OLED, SQM, VRSK, WDAY, Sold Out: VGT, AGG, XEC,

For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 351,974 shares, 46.21% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 137,302 shares, 16.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,246 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,928 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,480 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.21%. The holding were 351,974 shares as of .

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $424.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of .

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of .

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.