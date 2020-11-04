  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CMC Financial Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ARK ETF TR, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Cimarex Energy Co

November 04, 2020 | About: LQD +1.38% TSLA -1.06% ARKW +4.52% VGT +4.16% AGG +0.63% XEC +0.38%

Investment company CMC Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ARK ETF TR, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2020Q3, CMC Financial Group owns 22 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
  1. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 351,974 shares, 46.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 137,302 shares, 16.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,246 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,928 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,480 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.21%. The holding were 351,974 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $424.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of CMC Financial Group. Also check out:

1. CMC Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMC Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMC Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMC Financial Group keeps buying

