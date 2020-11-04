North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Biogen Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Investment company North Growth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIIB, LITE,

BIIB, LITE, Added Positions: DHI, FBHS, CIEN, ANTM, WTS, HPQ, FL, BMY, IIVI, GILD,

DHI, FBHS, CIEN, ANTM, WTS, HPQ, FL, BMY, IIVI, GILD, Reduced Positions: INTC, SEDG, CSCO, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, BSX, MLHR, ABT, EAT, FDX,

INTC, SEDG, CSCO, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, BSX, MLHR, ABT, EAT, FDX, Sold Out: PFE, VAR, COHR,

Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 538,000 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 281,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 70,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 280,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 354,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $330.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $78.84 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01.