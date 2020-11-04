  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Biogen Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: DHI +7.85% FBHS +3.47% ANTM +11.97% WTS -0.07% BIIB +44.21% LITE +3.83% PFE +3.23% VAR +0.35% COHR +2.68%

Investment company North Growth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Intel Corp, Pfizer Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of North Growth Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+growth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of North Growth Management Ltd.
  1. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 538,000 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
  2. First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 281,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 70,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 280,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 354,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of .

Added: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of .

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $330.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of .

Added: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $78.84 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of North Growth Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. North Growth Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. North Growth Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. North Growth Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that North Growth Management Ltd. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)