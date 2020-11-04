Nkcfo Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Rayonier Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Rayonier Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, STORE Capital Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2020Q3, Nkcfo Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RYN, CUZ, KMI, STOR, CVX, EOG, SU, PFSI, STRL, COOP, FIZZ, EME, MED, MCK, BTG, MOH, UGI, SFM, CENT, TNET, QQQ, MUSA, VIRT, PRSC, SNEX, ABC, CLX, IWM, EFA, EEM, BWX, AMRK, FLWS, SPWH, FIX, DECK, PETS, UCTT, HBI, EBAY, HEAR, SWBI, SGC, CVS, AX, ATKR, SEDG, GV, DLTR, PGTI, HHR, WNS, EHTH, IIIN, HBB,

RYN, CUZ, KMI, STOR, CVX, EOG, SU, PFSI, STRL, COOP, FIZZ, EME, MED, MCK, BTG, MOH, UGI, SFM, CENT, TNET, QQQ, MUSA, VIRT, PRSC, SNEX, ABC, CLX, IWM, EFA, EEM, BWX, AMRK, FLWS, SPWH, FIX, DECK, PETS, UCTT, HBI, EBAY, HEAR, SWBI, SGC, CVS, AX, ATKR, SEDG, GV, DLTR, PGTI, HHR, WNS, EHTH, IIIN, HBB, Added Positions: VTIP, SPY, GLD, TLT,

VTIP, SPY, GLD, TLT, Reduced Positions: FB, MSFT, IEF, CHGG, GOOGL, FTNT, ACN, AMZN, CHE, HZNP, GOLD, AZO, CHWY, AAP, FNV, SPSC, LQD, ATVI, STMP, RSG, MELI,

FB, MSFT, IEF, CHGG, GOOGL, FTNT, ACN, AMZN, CHE, HZNP, GOLD, AZO, CHWY, AAP, FNV, SPSC, LQD, ATVI, STMP, RSG, MELI, Sold Out: SH, DOCU, PANW, OKTA, WDAY, WST, DBX, TTWO, NLOK, CHKP, KL, AN, LDOS, VEEV, BKNG, TER, CWEN.A, EDU, H, NOMD, JBSS, CCOI, NVRO, TT,

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,667,500 shares, 37.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 419.79% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 75,675 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 936,500 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,325 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,070 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 121,600 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 110,850 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 242,750 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 98,700 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,100 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 419.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.1%. The holding were 1,667,500 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of .

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.