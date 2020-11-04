Cookson Peirce & Co Inc Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, IHS Markit, PACCAR Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Campbell Soup Co

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cookson Peirce & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, IHS Markit, PACCAR Inc, Cintas Corp, Spotify Technology SA, sells American Tower Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Ciena Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 274,856 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,393 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 107,929 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 159,556 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 148,564 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 198,414 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $339.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,382 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $224.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 44,733 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $228.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $75.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 79,056 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 167,268 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 1709.16%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 105,818 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 606.58%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 295,103 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $240.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,522 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $358.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 114,058 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 125,203 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.95%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $552.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,085 shares as of .

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79.