Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Amdocs, Emerson Electric Co, sells Dominion Energy Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Ford Motor Co, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. As of 2020Q3, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 50,017 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 155,480 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 177,858 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 114,766 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 92,531 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.04 and $62.66, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,375 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $223.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 143.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 163,366 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 345.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 594,176 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,258 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 87,946 shares as of .

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.