  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: RTX -0.13% DVN +1.71% DUK -2% EMR -2.78% SPG -4.05% DOX +0.44% NSC -1.01% CSX +0.93% HD +2.13% FE -3.5% OXY +1.44% RDS.A +0.11%

Lynchburg, VA, based Investment company Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Amdocs, Emerson Electric Co, sells Dominion Energy Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Ford Motor Co, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. As of 2020Q3, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flippin+bruce+%26+porter+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 50,017 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 155,480 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 177,858 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 114,766 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 92,531 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.04 and $62.66, with an estimated average price of $59.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,375 shares as of .

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $223.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of .

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 143.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 163,366 shares as of .

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 345.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 594,176 shares as of .

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 110,258 shares as of .

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of .

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 87,946 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC. Also check out:

1. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLIPPIN BRUCE & PORTER INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)