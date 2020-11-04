  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PG&E Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

November 04, 2020 | About: ZM +6.9% PCG +3.72% MTCH +5.56% IVV +2.39% DELL +0.63% FSLY +3.09% NKLA -1.91% RPRX +5.59% AZEK +4.11% CCC +3.79% VRM +2.46% G +3.08%

Investment company Treasurer of the State of North Carolina (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PG&E Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Fastly Inc, sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. As of 2020Q3, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/treasurer+of+the+state+of+north+carolina/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,824,348 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,145,067 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 179,832 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,032,888 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 126,071 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,670 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of .

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $30.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,758 shares as of .

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 156.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 919,168 shares as of .

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,177 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.96%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $346.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,390 shares as of .

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 109,010 shares as of .

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 101.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,870 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. Also check out:

1. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's Undervalued Stocks
2. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Treasurer of the State of North Carolina keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)