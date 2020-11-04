Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PG&E Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Investment company Treasurer of the State of North Carolina (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PG&E Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Fastly Inc, sells Tech Data Corp, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. As of 2020Q3, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKLA, RPRX, WIX, CCC, VRM, AZEK, GOCO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,824,348 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,145,067 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 179,832 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,032,888 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 126,071 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,670 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,750 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $30.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in GoHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $21.98, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 88,758 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 156.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 919,168 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,177 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.96%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $346.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,390 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 109,010 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 101.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,870 shares as of .

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.