Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Investment company Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Dominion Energy Inc, AXA SA, Sysco Corp, sells Howmet Aerospace Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, D, AXAHY, SYY, PG, BRK.B, PFE, FB,
- Added Positions: VTI, HBCP,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, GLD, USMV, TLT, SPTL, SGOL, EPD, ATO, AAPL,
- Sold Out: HWM, ADP, NVG,
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 264,278 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 721,338 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 238,429 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2234.11%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 393,926 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 102,191 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,940 shares as of .New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of .New Purchase: AXA SA (AXAHY)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AXA SA. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $287.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 765 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 2234.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $176.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.64%. The holding were 238,429 shares as of .Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.7.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Billeaud Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.67.
