Comerica Securities,inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

November 04, 2020 | About: BSV +0.16% VMBS +0.06% HYG +0.91% IEI +0.31% JPM -2.87% XLP +0.31% GOVT +0.67% ESGU +2.43% MBB +0.11% EFAV +1.03% DLN +0.9% XL +0%

Investment company Comerica Securities,inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comerica Securities,inc.. As of 2020Q3, Comerica Securities,inc. owns 448 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMERICA SECURITIES,INC.
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 472,063 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 107,719 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 466,471 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 300,717 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.27%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 146,268 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.29%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 684,260 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 138,571 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,331 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,278 shares as of .

New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLN)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $101.56, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $98.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,102 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,703 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 183,735 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1743.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,293 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 384.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,892 shares as of .

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.66%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,519 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,452 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,947 shares as of .

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VAW)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $120.46 and $141.19, with an estimated average price of $132.4.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.



