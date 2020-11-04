Comerica Securities,inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Comerica Securities,inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comerica Securities,inc.. As of 2020Q3, Comerica Securities,inc. owns 448 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 472,063 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 107,719 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 466,471 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 300,717 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.27% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 146,268 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.29%

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 684,260 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 138,571 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 38,331 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,278 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $101.56, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $98.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,102 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,703 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 183,735 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1743.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,293 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 384.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,892 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.66%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,519 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,452 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,947 shares as of .

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $120.46 and $141.19, with an estimated average price of $132.4.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.