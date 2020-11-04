Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Davis-Rea Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis-Rea Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Davis-Rea Ltd. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZM, BEP, MMM,

ZM, BEP, MMM, Added Positions: FDX, FB, MSFT, BAC, JPM, UNH, HD, RY, MCD, PNC, BIPC, C, CTAS, TMO, V,

FDX, FB, MSFT, BAC, JPM, UNH, HD, RY, MCD, PNC, BIPC, C, CTAS, TMO, V, Reduced Positions: SYK, SNPS, BIP, SWK, AMZN, BNS, BMO, SU,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,361 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 186,149 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,903 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,703 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 140,626 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of .

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of .

Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 69.99%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $287.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of .

Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,393 shares as of .