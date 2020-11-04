Harfst & Associates, Inc. Buys Barnes Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Raymond James Financial Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Investment company Harfst & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Barnes Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, MercadoLibre Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells Raymond James Financial Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harfst & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Harfst & Associates, Inc. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BSCM, MELI, VIS, Added Positions: B, ABT, CME, GNTX, BSCL, MMS, AMTD, INTU, CSCO, UNH, XYL, GWW, WCN, CRM, AWK, PPG, NSC, NFLX, MTD, LOW, ISRG, CVS, CAT, FDX, AMGN, ECL, DE, MUB, ORCL, ZTS, TFX, TJX, LUV, ROK, ADSK, ITW, EL, CPRT,

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 942,133 shares, 30.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.29% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 109,307 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,252 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 86,486 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 46,536 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,060 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1315.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $151.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 315.49%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 46,281 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 287.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,707 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $152.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,381 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of .

Harfst & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.