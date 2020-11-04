Avalon Advisors, Llc Buys Twitter Inc, 3M Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Avalon Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, 3M Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, NVIDIA Corp, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Avalon Advisors, Llc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TWTR, HBI, SLF, GIII, ANGL, AEO, TCF, TAST, CSL, LAD, MITK, OOMA, CIA, CTLT, GMAB, FNV, AME, SWKS, SGEN, AVY, ADPT, GH, DPZ, IFF, MCHP, VEEV, RH, NBIX, GLPG, AWK, LBRDK, SQ, BKNG, IGSB,

MMM, BAM, CAT, CMI, ROK, BAC, AMGN, JPM, IBM, HON, CME, MBB, IP, TGT, AVGO, EQR, SPY, PB, JCOM, CSCO, RHP, CABO, CMCSA, HOMB, MAR, IAU, NFLX, PYPL, NSC, ORLY, CRM, CB, TECH, GOOG, BBL, DG, PLD, FIS, ICE, AMP, GE, NEE, BDX, CI, VRSN, SCHW, WBK, KMX, MA, CP, BMRN, BIIB, GNRC, SPLK, NOW, WDAY, BLL, BIDU, OTIS, AGG, IVW, ARE, MTUM, PAA, TT, INTU, ISRG, INCY, HFC, LOW, MKTX, GPN, FISV, ORCL, RTX, EA, REGN, EOG, ROP, RYAAY, SNY, SNE, STT, SYK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LQD, MXIM, NVDA, SBUX, YETI, YUMC, TROW, ACN, CALM, LRCX, UNH, FB, GOOGL, UPS, TXN, GILD, PG, CHRW, MRK, PEP, ALB, EMR, NOVA, AMZN, HD, PSX, WFC, DFS, BRK.B, BIO, MCD, MMP, ODFL, TFX, CVX, T, CVS, KO, CCI, DLR, KMB, TSM, VZ, ULTA, DEO, GSK, LMT, WU, PM, AMD, AXP, AMT, BA, DUK, ETR, EQIX, GRMN, GPC, MET, NVS, OMC, PAYX, PFE, DIS, TAK, KMI, NEP, HYG, PFF, ALXN, AMAT, ADP, BBY, BMY, CRL, C, DXCM, EPD, EL, FCFS, GIS, LHX, HCSG, INTC, LKQ, LSTR, MKL, MS, NKE, NOC, PKI, LIN, QCOM, LUV, SRCL, UNP, URI, WTM, BRK.A, LULU, CELH, V, ADUS, GDOT, COR, FLT, ICLR, QTWO, BABA, NOMD, UPLD, PRAH, INOV, GDDY, SHOP, FSV, OLLI, IIPR, IIIV, BJ, LYFT, TW, GO, INMD, PGX, XBI, ABB, AKAM, AZN, CVCO, COP, COST, ECL, EW, LLY, ENB, ERIC, FFIN, FMX, LAMR, MBT, PHG, PUK, RIO, RY, UL, VRTX, WMT, ET, RDS.B, BR, YNDX, MPLX, PSXP, PAGP, PBFX, SHLX, QSR, IWM, MDY, MUB, SDY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,856,189 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.6% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,825,596 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 960,359 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 902,697 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,649,935 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 913,008 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $16.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,134,246 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $42.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 374,355 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302,605 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,223 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 191,592 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 10535.03%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 160,589 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,063,836 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3521.47%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 84,163 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 93.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 862,281 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 1715.11%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,102 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $180.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 174,192 shares as of .

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94.

Avalon Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16.