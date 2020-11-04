ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Baker Hughes Co

Louisville, KY, based Investment company ARGI Investment Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Truist Financial Corp, MetLife Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Baker Hughes Co, Dow Inc, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGI Investment Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ARGI Investment Services, LLC owns 326 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MET, HPE, OMC, HFC, HSTM, FELE, TIP, SAIA, ARKK, BLD, OSIS, EDIT, OMCL, SUPN, POWL, CLBK, ONEQ, VCSH, VNDA, TSCO, BKNG, IOSP, SPGI, MAR, TT, GS, CL, KOR, KOR, AAU,

IEF, IEI, SPAB, SPTS, SHY, SPIB, VOO, FITB, TFC, IBM, STX, ABBV, LQD, ANGL, JNJ, SPEM, BF.B, USMV, IJR, IAGG, PCY, STIP, VXF, NEE, PSX, AES, AON, CSCO, FSS, HD, HON, IP, KEY, KMB, LOW, MRK, MSFT, NSC, PPL, PBCT, PFE, PG, USB, WMT, PM, TSLA, AOA, BSCK, BSCL, PZA, VBR, VTEB, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALL, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, IVZ, ADP, BK, BLK, BMY, BG, CVS, CPB, PRDO, FIS, CI, C, KO, CMCSA, CMA, CAG, COST, DHR, EIX, LLY, ETR, EXC, FE, EHC, HBAN, INTC, LMT, MDU, MCD, MDT, MS, NRG, NFG, NFLX, NKE, OGE, ORCL, CNXN, PRFT, PRU, PEG, QCOM, RF, SWX, TRV, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSN, UGI, UNH, UHS, UNM, ANTM, WSBC, ZBH, BF.A, MA, V, MYRG, CFG, BSCM, EMB, ITM, MUB, SHM, SIZE, SMB, VO, VUG, Reduced Positions: IJS, MTUM, IJH, ITOT, IVV, JPIN, VWO, VLO, DOW, CNP, HPQ, WFC, HRB, WRK, VSS, MMM, IEMG, PRFZ, SPSM, VNQ, AAPL, AGG, SPMD, BRK.B, CHDN, GE, HUM, PPG, UNP, HBI, DG, MPC, SPDW, BA, FISV, GILD, HRL, IPG, PEP, WBA, YUMC, BND, DLS, DVY, FLRN, GWX, IWD, IYR, JPEM, SPTM, SPY, VCIT, VDC, VHT, VPU, T, AMZN, ADM, BAC, CAT, INGR, DD, XOM, F, GPS, HAL, HOG, SJM, K, KR, LB, MCK, MED, TAP, NUS, PNC, SYBT, LUV, SBUX, UPS, RTX, WDC, DNP, FB, GOOG, BABA, PYPL, BNDX, IGIB, DTN, EEM, EFA, HYD, IJK, IWM, PFF, QQQ, RWJ, RWO, SLYV, SPLG, SPLV, VB, VEU, VGT, VLUE, VTV, XLK,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 4,182,900 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 1,108,092 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 834,386 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 687,863 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% VICTORY PTF II (USVM) - 1,884,299 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,845 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 189,191 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,043 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,999 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in HealthStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,083 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $140.27, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,424,574 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 288,194 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 930.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 104,627 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 770.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 57,054 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 126.65%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $112.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,576 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 143.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,466 shares as of .

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Matthews International Corp. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $12.04.