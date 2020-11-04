  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
insider
La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alteryx Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: VRTX +1.75% AYX +6.13% BDX -0.1% TMO +4.2% OKTA +9.86% NFLX +1.67% MTCH +5.56% SNOW +0.66% KC +11.51% TDOC +1.56% PTON +5.74%

Investment company La Financiere De L'echiquier (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alteryx Inc, Match Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Snowflake Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2020Q3, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/la+financiere+de+l%27echiquier/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 395,206 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 400,085 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,389 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 578,724 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,570 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 133,848 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $263.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 44,228 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 85,879 shares as of .

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $200.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,829 shares as of .

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1186.25%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 119,698 shares as of .

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 72.47%. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $137.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 447,487 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $238.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 259,777 shares as of .

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $514.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 97,068 shares as of .

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Okta Inc by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 119,394 shares as of .

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $498.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER.

