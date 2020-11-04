Ctc Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Beyond Meat Inc, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ctc Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, AMZN,

SPY, AMZN, Added Positions: QQQ, BABA, BYND, SHOP, BA, BKNG,

QQQ, BABA, BYND, SHOP, BA, BKNG, Reduced Positions: GLD, GOOGL, TSLA, DIA, SLV, DIS, EEM, ROKU,

GLD, GOOGL, TSLA, DIA, SLV, DIS, EEM, ROKU, Sold Out: FB, NVDA, IWM, NFLX, VXX, GOOG,

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 3,146,122 shares, 48.77% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 712,032 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.08% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 619,051 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.00% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 458,356 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 5,437,835 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%

Ctc Llc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $344.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.77%. The holding were 3,146,122 shares as of .

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3230.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 33,161 shares as of .

Ctc Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 134.08%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $287.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 712,032 shares as of .

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 114.00%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 619,051 shares as of .

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $149.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 77,376 shares as of .

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $996.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,212 shares as of .

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.