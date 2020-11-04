LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Coca-Cola Co, First Solar Inc, Sells Novartis AG, ResMed Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Coca-Cola Co, First Solar Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Novartis AG, ResMed Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2020Q3, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAT, KO, FSLR, VOO, VCSH, VCIT, AIZP.PFD, TSM, AMGN, IGIB, CMCSA, HUBB, BMY, GTY, AMZN, KL, BKH, NOC, HD, PFE, DLR, CMA, ITB, XHB, NEAR, HFC, VZ, KHC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,223 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Intel Corp (INTC) - 357,908 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,269 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 85,067 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,865 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 64,199 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 117,928 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 84,829 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,720 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,551 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,724 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $40.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 105,375 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,350 shares as of .

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $6.84.