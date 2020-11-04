  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Coca-Cola Co, First Solar Inc, Sells Novartis AG, ResMed Inc, U.S. Bancorp

November 04, 2020 | About: CIEN +0.21% TIP +0.15% CAT -7.16% KO -0.45% FSLR -8.51% VOO +2.46% VCSH +0.21% VCIT +0.9% CW +1.1% MRCC -4.8%

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Coca-Cola Co, First Solar Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Novartis AG, ResMed Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2020Q3, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,223 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 357,908 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,269 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 85,067 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,865 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 64,199 shares as of .

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 117,928 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 84,829 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,551 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,724 shares as of .

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $40.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 105,375 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 52,350 shares as of .

Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

Sold Out: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $7.61, with an estimated average price of $6.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. Also check out:

1. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LaFleur & Godfrey LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)