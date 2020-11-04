First National Trust Co Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, FedEx Corp, Prologis Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company First National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, FedEx Corp, Prologis Inc, Aptiv PLC, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, First National Trust Co owns 282 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



LYB, COO, IP, IGV, SHW, Added Positions: GLD, JPST, FDX, PLD, APTV, UNH, JNJ, MDT, FB, V, UPS, HD, GOOGL, SPY, D, GS, STZ, WM, MSFT, HON, TROW, BMY, CSCO, CRM, VZ, MNST, SJNK, SCHR, EA, LQD, DFS, BAX, ABT, ORCL, AMGN, RTX, JPM, ACN, TSLA, COST, TGT, TJX, MMM, SCHO, ATVI, SPGI, VCSH, AMT, CB, PPL, LIN, APH, DLR, BKNG, TIP, BRK.B, MMC, MKC, APD, TXN, IBM, SYY, VUG, T, GOOG, AXP, MTB, NOC, VTV, GPC, GE, CAT, WBA, BA, PAYX, AGG, IWV, ADBE, SLB, JNK, MO, PBCT, BDX,

IEFA, NVDA, PYPL, O, IEMG, WAB, SPYG, AAPL, DIS, LMT, IWP, ABBV, IWS, CME, OKE, SPYV, ETN, DD, XOM, GIS, IVV, IJH, GVI, NEAR, OTIS, MINT, SLYV, XLRE, TFC, VOO, CARR, HBAN, INTC, SPLV, IWM, EFAV, NDAQ, NKE, SLYG, TRV, VEA, VYM, VWO, AFL, BBY, BLK, CAH, CHD, DOW, DUK, FNB, FITB, GD, EFA, IJR, LLY, PSX, PG, QCOM, SDY, TFI, XLE, XLK, UNP, VNQ, WMT, WFC, WU, AES, AEP, ADI, AMAT, BAC, AVGO, CSX, COF, CLX, CMCSA, COP, GLW, CTVA, DE, DEO, DG, ECL, EW, EMR, FHI, FISV, HPQ, HAS, HSY, QQQ, INTU, IWR, IWB, MUB, IEI, USMV, KDP, KMB, KR, MPC, MET, MDLZ, NFLX, PPG, PH, PM, PRU, RDS.B, XLV, XLF, XLI, SO, STT, VFC, VIG, VGT, VO, Sold Out: MMP, ET, DBEF, GSY, MBB, CZFS, OXY, CBFV, NKLA, SPIP, PEI,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 527,232 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 459,567 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 237,708 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 122,938 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,265 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

First National Trust Co initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $334.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 648 shares as of .

First National Trust Co initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,554 shares as of .

First National Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

First National Trust Co initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of .

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $725.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 369 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 128.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 184,940 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 851.63%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,230 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1609.47%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $106.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,267 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $99.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 73,839 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 86,613 shares as of .

First National Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of .

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in INVESCO ACTIVELY M. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $43.5 and $50.98, with an estimated average price of $47.77.