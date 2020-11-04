Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, DBX ETF TRUST, FedEx Corp, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC

Investment company Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, DBX ETF TRUST, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Dada Nexus, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 181 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, FDX, UPS, DADA, SQ, KNX, UBER, TDOC, BKI, APG, EW, DE, BYND, LUV, MRNA, ATVI, FRPT, KSU, DAL, SRPT, BNTX, HOLX, HZNP, ITW, LOW, TXN, AMT, BLK, MS, NEM, NOW, APTV, CHTR, TEL, ZION, QCOM, TRP, SHW, BKNG, INTU, CMG, IBM, PLD, LPI,

QQQ, FDX, UPS, DADA, SQ, KNX, UBER, TDOC, BKI, APG, EW, DE, BYND, LUV, MRNA, ATVI, FRPT, KSU, DAL, SRPT, BNTX, HOLX, HZNP, ITW, LOW, TXN, AMT, BLK, MS, NEM, NOW, APTV, CHTR, TEL, ZION, QCOM, TRP, SHW, BKNG, INTU, CMG, IBM, PLD, LPI, Added Positions: ASHR, AMZN, PYPL, TSLA, XPO, TSM, UNP, VEEV, JNJ, OTIS, AAPL, ZTO, TJX, HUM, MRK, MSFT, SWK, ZTS, SYK, CSGP, GOOGL, ABBV, AVGO, FB, IDXX, VZ, LLY, AMGN, IQV, NVDA, PG, SLB, MA, ADBE, NFLX, JPM, HD, BMY, CMCSA, ABT, ARE, AXP, AME, BAC, BRK.B, CPT, KMI, CSCO, KO, AQN, PEP, DIS, VRTX, FISV, MAR, MCD, SBUX, SPGI, T, NKE, PFE,

ASHR, AMZN, PYPL, TSLA, XPO, TSM, UNP, VEEV, JNJ, OTIS, AAPL, ZTO, TJX, HUM, MRK, MSFT, SWK, ZTS, SYK, CSGP, GOOGL, ABBV, AVGO, FB, IDXX, VZ, LLY, AMGN, IQV, NVDA, PG, SLB, MA, ADBE, NFLX, JPM, HD, BMY, CMCSA, ABT, ARE, AXP, AME, BAC, BRK.B, CPT, KMI, CSCO, KO, AQN, PEP, DIS, VRTX, FISV, MAR, MCD, SBUX, SPGI, T, NKE, PFE, Reduced Positions: VOO, EEM, IEMG, IWM, IVE, INTC, XLP, BABA, V, BMRN, INFO, CRM, CAT, ISRG, SHOP, GPN, VRSK, ANTM, BIIB, GM, DXCM, UNH, EMR, TMO, ACN, CNC, CVS, CI, ZBRA, BSX, GILD, DHR,

VOO, EEM, IEMG, IWM, IVE, INTC, XLP, BABA, V, BMRN, INFO, CRM, CAT, ISRG, SHOP, GPN, VRSK, ANTM, BIIB, GM, DXCM, UNH, EMR, TMO, ACN, CNC, CVS, CI, ZBRA, BSX, GILD, DHR, Sold Out: XLI, COO, PRGO, URI, EFX, TFX, FTV, CL, EL, GE, 8LP1,

For the details of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/varma+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,730,972 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 812,694 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,081,528 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 852,679 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,700,000 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $287.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.2%. The holding were 2,730,972 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 105,250 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 518,219 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 84,316 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 294,000 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 588.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 3,758,946 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 221.85%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3230.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 242,005 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 143.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 173.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $95.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 163,800 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of .

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $143.66 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.