Old Republic International Corp Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Welltower Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: VIG +1.32% VUG +4.16% VOO +2.36% VV +2.55% WELL -3.36%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Old Republic International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Republic International Corp. As of 2020Q3, Old Republic International Corp owns 86 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,966,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 699,100 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 3,254,500 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,857,300 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 567,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV)

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Old Republic International Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

