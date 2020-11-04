Old Republic International Corp Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Welltower Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Old Republic International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Republic International Corp. As of 2020Q3, Old Republic International Corp owns 86 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIG, VUG, VOO, VV,

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,966,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 699,100 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. AT&T Inc (T) - 3,254,500 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,857,300 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 567,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .

Old Republic International Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of .

Old Republic International Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97.