Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES INC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, Intel Corp

Investment company Capital Insight Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES INC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, Intel Corp, Home BancShares Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 349,830 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 100,522 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 81,394 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,468 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 73,888 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,810 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 253.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 79,726 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 564.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,180 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 81,635 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 72,960 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 74.65%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,786 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,101 shares as of .

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.99 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.08.