Barber Financial Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Barber Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barber Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Barber Financial Group, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJK, SPTS, GBF, IYR, SPYV, GDX, IYC, CMCSA, HON, NVDA, PFE, IJR, GNE, GNPX, TEUM,
- Added Positions: IEF, BND, TLT, SPAB, STIP, BIL, SJNK, MUB, TSLA, FMB, AAPL, FSKR, HYMB, MINT, WMT, IGIB, IVV, VO, VXF, ACWI, PEP, JNJ, BRK.B, GOOG, FB, VZ, SIRI, GOOGL, COST,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPTM, IVW, SPY, SPSM, FIXD, AOK, MTUM, QUAL, ACWV, SPYD, LMBS, IEUR, USMV, BP, V, IQLT, GLD, IPAC, SPEM, DIS, USRT, DLS, AMZN, VTI, FTSM, CBSH, AFIN, TIP, CERN, VNQ, ABT, SHY, JNK, IJS, CTT, ABBV, SCZ, HYD, HTA, MSFT, MCD, VGK, XOM, VPL, T, VWO,
- Sold Out: AGG, WDR, COP, EVRG, ZM, AXSM, PXH,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 172,051 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,027,830 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 1,320,235 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 242,071 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.35%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 308,124 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 60,423 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 119,311 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,941 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,905 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GBF)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $124.7 and $127.3, with an estimated average price of $125.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,572 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of .Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 242,071 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 485.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 88,659 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.17%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 82,650 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,175 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.27.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)
Barber Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Barber Financial Group, Inc..
