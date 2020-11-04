Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Independent Advisor Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, The Hershey Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2020Q3, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 482 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANET, APD, BRO, JKHY, IEX, EXPD, CHRW, BR, CTXS, SAP, LB, ABMD, VXX, FSK, FSKR, PLMR, GOOS, DKNG, WHR, CGNX, CENT, DXCM, TREX, ASML, BL, RDFN, SWAV, FVRR, CSIQ, WMB, RIO, PEGA, MTCH, BIIB, AON, FBHS, IJK, CHWY, NOBL, SPLG, CE, MRNA, VUG, AMED, XLB, WIX, LEN, MPW, EQIX, SRE, WPM, DFS, AG, NOVT, GRPN, IRM, ENPH, DRI, CLMT, TEN, N1K, XERS, PLUG, OXY,

AAPL, PFE, HON, HD, WMT, HSY, PEP, ZM, TDOC, DOCU, ATVI, CRM, ABT, CAT, CHD, SPGI, MDT, ERIC, HRL, ITW, JNJ, MCD, NKE, LUV, TRV, UNP, LHX, UPS, WM, T, CLX, JBLU, NFLX, GLD, CB, ACN, COST, LMT, MMM, ABBV, KO, GOOGL, MA, AMD, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, MSFT, MKC, STOR, AZN, ORCL, NVR, SPG, V, INTU, DG, AXS, CBRE, UNH, ADBE, CTAS, NVO, WRB, VRSK, NRZ, AXP, IBM, CIM, CVS, CMI, FAST, MRK, NOW, JD, SQ, CRWD, ITB, SLV, AMGN, DUK, GD, ICE, MFA, TMO, UAL, PAYC, SOXX, LNT, NLY, TFC, BTI, VIAC, CCL, CERN, C, CBSH, COP, DLR, EMR, FDX, KR, LAMR, MS, NTES, NBIX, NWN, PNC, TJX, TSM, TSCO, WBA, ZBH, MASI, AGNC, GM, ZNGA, PANW, AAL, BABA, SEDG, SHOP, TTD, BYND, LVGO, IAU, IVW, ABM, AWR, ABC, ADM, ADP, BHP, BDX, CWT, FIS, CI, CSGP, CAG, DMLP, DOV, ECL, ETR, FMC, FRT, FCCO, FRO, GIS, GPC, GPN, SVC, HUM, IDXX, TT, KLAC, K, KEY, LRCX, LANC, MMP, MET, MAA, NICE, ORLY, PH, LIN, PSEC, ROP, SJW, SIVB, SNY, SWK, SCL, SNPS, TR, VTR, WPC, PODD, PM, HI, SVVC, RPAI, PSX, SRC, GNL, LSXMK, HEXO, OKTA, APPN, PLYM, BILI, DELL, NVST, OTIS, BND, SCHO, Reduced Positions: SPY, FB, VRTX, NEM, FTNT, VZ, BA, NVDA, TMUS, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, INTC, CVX, STZ, CSCO, QCOM, AMAT, NEE, GILD, TSLA, ZTS, NSP, RTX, XOM, LOW, MITK, PG, SBUX, LLY, EPR, NOC, RY, LYB, FCX, RPM, SYY, TOT, FSLY, WORK, GOLD, EOG, GS, ISRG, MU, PPL, BKNG, RDS.A, STX, TGT, ET, LL, OCSL, WKHS, TWTR, NVTA, PINS, PTON, CARR, IEFA, ALB, AMP, BP, BMY, COF, ED, DTE, ETN, EA, ENB, EPD, EXAS, EXC, FE, F, GSK, MGM, MAS, PAYX, RCL, SGEN, DHC, TXRH, UL, VLO, VOD, ANTM, WFC, YUM, RDS.B, CODI, HBI, DAL, BX, LPLA, KMI, HUBS, ETSY, NVCR, TWLO, SE, DDOG, IJH, IVV, SCHX, PLD, ALL, AEP, AMT, BSX, CNP, COKE, CMP, DLTR, DD, GE, IP, LXU, LH, LVS, LNC, LYG, MAR, MMLP, MRVL, DS, NDSN, NSC, ES, NVS, OLN, PRU, O, RSG, WRK, SWKS, STMP, SYK, SPH, TROW, TEVA, TPL, USB, URI, EVRG, WY, WEC, BKCC, TEL, AWK, AVGO, KKR, FRPT, XHR, WING, USFD, CRON, SNAP, ROKU, BV, DOW, CTVA, DGRO, IEMG, IJR, VIG, XLK,

For the details of Independent Advisor Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+advisor+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 912,445 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,430 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,956 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 95,564 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 153,029 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $256.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,604 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,587 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 120,822 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01. The stock is now traded at around $177.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,761 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $145.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,606 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,110 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 180.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 304,710 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 343.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $180.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,691 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $286.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 95,564 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 148.41%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,515 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 95.23%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 89,115 shares as of .

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82.