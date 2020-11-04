  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: PFE +3.23% HON +0.26% WMT -0.47% HD +2.13% ZM +6.9% PEP +0.84% ANET +2.05% APD +0.1% BRO +3.86% IEX -1.7% BR +0.68% CHRW -1.26% QQQ +4.54%

Investment company Independent Advisor Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, The Hershey Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2020Q3, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 482 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Advisor Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+advisor+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Advisor Alliance
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 912,445 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,430 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,956 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 95,564 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 153,029 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $256.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,604 shares as of .

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,587 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 120,822 shares as of .

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01. The stock is now traded at around $177.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,761 shares as of .

New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $145.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,606 shares as of .

New Purchase: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,110 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 180.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 304,710 shares as of .

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 343.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $180.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,691 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $286.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 95,564 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 148.41%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,515 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 95.23%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 89,115 shares as of .

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Advisor Alliance. Also check out:

1. Independent Advisor Alliance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independent Advisor Alliance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independent Advisor Alliance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independent Advisor Alliance keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)