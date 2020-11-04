Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Sells Markel Corp, AT&T Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Community Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Biogen Inc, sells Markel Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2020Q3, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 65 stocks with a total value of $874 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALSN, GSIE, BIIB, GE,

ALSN, GSIE, BIIB, GE, Added Positions: KEYS, CVS, LHX, CSCO, IQV, CTBI, MCD, NKE, TMO, AEP, LIN, AMGN, NEE,

KEYS, CVS, LHX, CSCO, IQV, CTBI, MCD, NKE, TMO, AEP, LIN, AMGN, NEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, ATVI, FB, T, AMZN, CAT, BA, PFE, PXD, AVGO, TFC, HD, UPS,

AAPL, JPM, ATVI, FB, T, AMZN, CAT, BA, PFE, PXD, AVGO, TFC, HD, UPS, Sold Out: MKL,

For the details of COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+trust+%26+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,845,315 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,810 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,291 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,819 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,804 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 112,950 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,655 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 706 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,451 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 150.73%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $108.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 89,968 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $172.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,755 shares as of .

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.