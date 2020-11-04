Bfsg, Llc Buys CVS Health Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Bfsg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bfsg, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bfsg, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 137,055 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.17% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 100,160 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,334 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,496 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 128,958 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 114,198 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $140.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 46,612 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 77,013 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 244,840 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,980 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,505 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 420.39%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 102,075 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 553,790 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,884 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 143.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,895 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.38%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1753.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 592 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 115.36%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of .

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.94.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16.