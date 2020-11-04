Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Members Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORCC, HYG, UPS, AVGO, QCOM, JNJ, TXN, UNP, PFE, KMB, PG, BLK, GIS, LIN, MSFT, IP, KO, VZ, MMM, PEP, MRK, DTE, CAT, XEL, WMT, CSCO, CMS, BMY, INTC, MCD, GLW, LYB, IBM, JPM, ADP, MET, XOM, PFG, PRU, USB, WRK, WFC, MPC, PM, SLB, TGT, MO, GWW, VLO, ADI, EMR, T,

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 26.04% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 52,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. New Position United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 7,165 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 20,500 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.04%. The holding were 2,297,847 shares as of .

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 19,097 shares as of .

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $366.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,165 shares as of .

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of .

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of .