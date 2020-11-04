  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: ORCC +1.86% HYG +0.94% UPS -0.77% AVGO +3.19% QCOM +2.79% JNJ +0.32%

Investment company Members Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 26.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 52,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 7,165 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 20,500 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.04%. The holding were 2,297,847 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 19,097 shares as of .

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $366.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,165 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of .



