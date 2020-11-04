Mondrian Capital Management, LLC Buys Analog Devices Inc, Twilio Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Mondrian Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, Twilio Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Coupa Software Inc, sells Oracle Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mondrian Capital Management, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADI, TWLO, AMZN, SQ, COUP, HUBS, JD, PAYC, V, AVGO, FISV, XLNX, AMD, BGNE, PANW, BABA, KLAC, ROKU, NFLX, SYF, TSLA, SWI,

ADI, TWLO, AMZN, SQ, COUP, HUBS, JD, PAYC, V, AVGO, FISV, XLNX, AMD, BGNE, PANW, BABA, KLAC, ROKU, NFLX, SYF, TSLA, SWI, Added Positions: FB, SE, MSFT, YY,

FB, SE, MSFT, YY, Reduced Positions: TSM, MU, CRWD, NXPI, AVLR, DELL, Z, SPLK, ON,

TSM, MU, CRWD, NXPI, AVLR, DELL, Z, SPLK, ON, Sold Out: ORCL, PYPL, GOOGL, WDAY, NVDA, BIDU, RNG, GPN, ADBE, AAPL, BKNG, VMW, QRVO, INTC, CDNS, FLT, FIS, WEX, PINS, EA,

For the details of Mondrian Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mondrian+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 110,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 90,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 41,500 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 40,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $125.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $304.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3230.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $278.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94. The stock is now traded at around $326.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $287.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Mondrian Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.