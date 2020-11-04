Advantus Capital Management Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Life Storage Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Boston Properties Inc

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Advantus Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Life Storage Inc, Terreno Realty Corp, Ventas Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantus Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Advantus Capital Management Inc owns 986 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Advantus Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantus+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,490,679 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 701,709 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,479 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,911,421 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 1,495,167 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $61.58, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $66.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,200 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,157 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,386 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,008 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,323 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 325.67%. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,012 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 80.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 269,062 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equity Residential by 59.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $51.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 240,112 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 54.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 176,694 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 145.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 320,420 shares as of .

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

Advantus Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.