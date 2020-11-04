Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC Buys Southern Co, Intel Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, Intel Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Snowflake Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Evolent Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, SNOW, BA, HUM, BYND, HCA, NEM, DAL, EIX, KHC, KODK,

INTC, SNOW, BA, HUM, BYND, HCA, NEM, DAL, EIX, KHC, KODK, Added Positions: SO, PNW, BMY, ABBV, GILD, ILMN, FMS, MCD, HD,

SO, PNW, BMY, ABBV, GILD, ILMN, FMS, MCD, HD, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, CC, JNJ, BDX, PHG, REGN, JCI, ICLR, CHT, AY, ADM, BIP, MUFG, RBA, TWO, SMFG, MFG, SJR, AXS, PFE, BNS, WBA, CVS,

MSFT, AMZN, CC, JNJ, BDX, PHG, REGN, JCI, ICLR, CHT, AY, ADM, BIP, MUFG, RBA, TWO, SMFG, MFG, SJR, AXS, PFE, BNS, WBA, CVS, Sold Out: AAPL, GOOGL, EVH, GOOG, UNH, NFLX, NVO, MRK, NVS, CTXS, LLY, JKHY, WST, ACN, AMGN, STE, ZTS, ABT, BAX, CHE, COST, SLGN, HOLX, WU, MDT, WMT, COO, GIS, MMS, TMO, BRK.B, DUK, HSY, HRL, HLI, CERN, EE, FLO, CLX, ED, NHC, AAL, BAH, KO, T, DHR, VZ, EIG, GNUS, XRAY, HRC, LDOS, GOLF, BMRN, NEU, PG, TR, EBAY, TEL, CB, ARNA, IDXX, ORCL, PEP, SNN, WCN, WEC, XEL, TSLA, FB, LNT, ALL, AEE, ADP, BAM, CMS, CSGS, INGR, HMSY, MDLZ, MSM, NBIX, PAYX, PENN, PKI, RSG, SNA, TECH, UPS, UTHR, WSO, EVRG, ZION, FTS, AQN, V, CDK, SNDR, AOS, ATVI, ALXN, ABC, BCE, CHRW, CAT, CSCO, CL, DTE, EA, ETR, EXPD, FFIV, FE, GD, GNTX, GPK, HTLD, HSIC, IDA, IONS, JCOM, KR, MXIM, MTD, PKG, PGR, PEG, RY, TTWO, TU, TRI, TM, TYL, VRTX, WDFC, WMK, WERN, BR, MASI, ALSN, AKAM, ARCC, BIO, GIB, CPB, CAH, DVA, EXC, THG, HE, INCY, J, JNPR, K, KMB, SR, LMNX, MDU, MCY, MET, NFG, OSIS, PPL, PRGS, PSEC, DGX, SEB, SRE, SLF, TFX, GL, TRP, WTM, POR, HTGC, LOGM, PMT, DG, GMED, QLYS, PINC, 1T6, SWCH, MO, BSX, CNI, DISCA, D, EW, GSK, HUBG, IART, LH, MSTR, EGOV, OGE, ORI, OTEX, PBH, SON, SYY, UVV, WAT, WYNN, SATS, PM, ALE, AFL, DOX, APH, ACGL, BXMT, CMI, HIG, EHC, SJM, LMT, NRG, ES, BPOP, RS, USB, L, AER, MAIN, STWD, PBA, ENB, ESGR, FCNCA, HON, TAP, UHS, ZBH, FAF, FS5A, CIM, LADR, UA, ABR, ASB, HBAN, NYMT, PFS, RWT, TRTX, AINV, MFA, ARI, CFFN, X9P, KRNY, MTG,

For the details of Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+capital+investments+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,660 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,913 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.01% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 61,145 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 699,159 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. The Chemours Co (CC) - 121,616 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.39%

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 40,888 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $263.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $152.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $451.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $149.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,443 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 621.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 46,191 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 608.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 29,513 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 209.30%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $65.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 22,520 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $95.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 168.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,309 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of .

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.

Dean Capital Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.