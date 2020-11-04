Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Nationwide Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 590,000 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 330,000 shares, 23.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.5%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 519,220 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 221,000 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 164,150 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,270 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Nationwide Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nationwide Asset Management LLC keeps buying