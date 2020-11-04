Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Nationwide Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 590,000 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 330,000 shares, 23.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.5% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 519,220 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 221,000 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 164,150 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,270 shares as of .