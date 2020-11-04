  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Horan Securities, Inc. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells General Electric Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, Amazon.com Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: IEI +0.31% SPAB +0.68% QUAL +2.47% IGSB +0.24% MTUM +4.37% USMV +1.2% IEF +0.85% SPTS +0.02% USVM +0.31% SPIB +0.48% XL +0%

Investment company Horan Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells General Electric Co, Extra Space Storage Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Horan Securities, Inc. owns 350 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horan Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horan+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horan Securities, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 134,591 shares, 45.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 199,418 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 209,153 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,427 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 14,771 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,397 shares as of .

New Purchase: VICTORY PTF II (USVM)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in VICTORY PTF II. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,577 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,931 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 795 shares as of .

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 551.97%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 330.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,166 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1265.85%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 113.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2950.98%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2651.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of .

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34.

Sold Out: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64.

Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.

Sold Out: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.16.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.



