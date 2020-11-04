Hotaling Investment Management, LLC Buys Marriott International Inc, Discover Financial Services, Centene Corp, Sells Stryker Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc

Investment company Hotaling Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Discover Financial Services, Centene Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, CarMax Inc, sells Stryker Corp, Western Alliance Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, AT&T Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hotaling Investment Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,163 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,009 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,097 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,583 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 19,613 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,281 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $63.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,908 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $135.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,628 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,741 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 87.03%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $97.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 37,610 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,368 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,917 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,076 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $133.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of .

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $30.82 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.