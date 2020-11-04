HC Advisors, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Eli Lilly and Co, Waste Management Inc

Investment company HC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Match Group Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Eli Lilly and Co, Waste Management Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HC Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HC Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, MTCH, BHVN, BDTX, LCA, CLDX, EQX, AWP, SILV, AKBA,

RSP, MTCH, BHVN, BDTX, LCA, CLDX, EQX, AWP, SILV, AKBA, Added Positions: SCHR, SCHP, SCHZ, VONV, SCHE, DES, PSLV, IXP, ETNB, FDL, PHYS, SPPP, JNJ, SRPT, ASND, CRSP, GOOG, KO,

SCHR, SCHP, SCHZ, VONV, SCHE, DES, PSLV, IXP, ETNB, FDL, PHYS, SPPP, JNJ, SRPT, ASND, CRSP, GOOG, KO, Reduced Positions: SPXU, INTC, IYW, VONG, PAAS, IEF, VTI, NGD, PFE, KL, VEU, BAC, BNTX, AAPL, SCHA, SCHG, VOO, RETA, MYOK, IYH, SCHD, SCHM, JPM, AEM, SCHF, IWF, MSFT, HD, DAL,

SPXU, INTC, IYW, VONG, PAAS, IEF, VTI, NGD, PFE, KL, VEU, BAC, BNTX, AAPL, SCHA, SCHG, VOO, RETA, MYOK, IYH, SCHD, SCHM, JPM, AEM, SCHF, IWF, MSFT, HD, DAL, Sold Out: SCHO, LLY, WM, NYCB, QQQ, VZ, CVX, BZUN, WFC, ZGNX, EA, SAND, FULC,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 374,596 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.00% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 119,521 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 57,811 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% FIRST TST MORNINGS (FDL) - 247,920 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 90,658 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,401 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $43.07, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $12.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,850 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,581 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 374,596 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,932 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $107.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,657 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 89bio Inc by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,834 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,164 shares as of .

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

HC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.