Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Invesco, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Sells Nike Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

Investment company Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Invesco, Pembina Pipeline Corp, sells Nike Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. As of 2020Q3, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owns 333 stocks with a total value of $12.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KDP, PBA,

KDP, PBA, Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, ABT, ADBE, IVZ, KO, HD, MSFT, PG, CRM, VZ, MA, FB, PYPL, ACN, AMGN, BMY, CSCO, LLY, NEE, INTC, JNJ, LOW, MRK, ORCL, PEP, LIN, TXN, UNP, UPS, DIS, V, ABBV, MMM, CB, ATVI, APD, AXP, ADI, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CVS, CNI, CP, CAT, CVX, CME, CI, CTSH, CL, D, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EL, XOM, FISV, GIS, GILD, GOOGL, IBM, ITW, ICE, INTU, KMB, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, MU, MCO, NEM, NSC, PNC, BKNG, PGR, ROP, SHW, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TD, VRTX, WMT, WM, EBAY, LULU, MELI, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, SHOP, SQ, A, ALGN, ALL, APH, ANSS, AJG, BLL, BK, GOLD, BBY, BF.B, CDNS, CM, CERN, CHD, CTAS, CLX, COP, ED, CPRT, CMI, DXCM, ENB, EXC, FAST, HSY, HUM, INFO, IDXX, TT, MFC, MRVL, MKC, MTD, MSI, ES, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, NTR, PRU, PEG, REGN, RMD, ROK, SLB, SRE, WPM, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STT, SLF, SYY, TROW, VFC, VRSN, WBA, WST, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, CMG, TEL, AWK, FNV, VRSK, APTV, PSX, IQV, HLT, FTV, TWLO, DOW, CARR, OTIS,

AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, ABT, ADBE, IVZ, KO, HD, MSFT, PG, CRM, VZ, MA, FB, PYPL, ACN, AMGN, BMY, CSCO, LLY, NEE, INTC, JNJ, LOW, MRK, ORCL, PEP, LIN, TXN, UNP, UPS, DIS, V, ABBV, MMM, CB, ATVI, APD, AXP, ADI, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CVS, CNI, CP, CAT, CVX, CME, CI, CTSH, CL, D, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EL, XOM, FISV, GIS, GILD, GOOGL, IBM, ITW, ICE, INTU, KMB, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, MU, MCO, NEM, NSC, PNC, BKNG, PGR, ROP, SHW, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TD, VRTX, WMT, WM, EBAY, LULU, MELI, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, SHOP, SQ, A, ALGN, ALL, APH, ANSS, AJG, BLL, BK, GOLD, BBY, BF.B, CDNS, CM, CERN, CHD, CTAS, CLX, COP, ED, CPRT, CMI, DXCM, ENB, EXC, FAST, HSY, HUM, INFO, IDXX, TT, MFC, MRVL, MKC, MTD, MSI, ES, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, NTR, PRU, PEG, REGN, RMD, ROK, SLB, SRE, WPM, SWKS, TRV, SWK, STT, SLF, SYY, TROW, VFC, VRSN, WBA, WST, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, CMG, TEL, AWK, FNV, VRSK, APTV, PSX, IQV, HLT, FTV, TWLO, DOW, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: NKE, NLOK, BAH, JAZZ, RBA, CG, CGC,

For the details of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mn+services+vermogensbeheer+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 519,907 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,360,792 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,500 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,643,627 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 852,100 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 299,700 shares as of .

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 181,800 shares as of .

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 657,450 shares as of .

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.57 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.