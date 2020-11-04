PYA Waltman Capital, LLC Buys Qurate Retail Inc, NVR Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company PYA Waltman Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qurate Retail Inc, NVR Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, United Parcel Service Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 129,531 shares, 19.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 152,048 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 139,428 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 561,886 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 15,465 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 296,722 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4269.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 282 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of .

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.