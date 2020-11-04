StepStone Group LP Buys Fastly Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Ardelyx Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company StepStone Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fastly Inc, Pluralsight Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Ardelyx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StepStone Group LP. As of 2020Q3, StepStone Group LP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 142,822 shares, 64.65% of the total portfolio. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 40,041 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1048.95% Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 139,968 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position US Ecology Inc (ECOL) - 56,025 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 139,968 shares as of .

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 1048.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.17%. The holding were 40,041 shares as of .

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.02.