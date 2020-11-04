  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

StepStone Group LP Buys Fastly Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Ardelyx Inc

November 04, 2020 | About: FSLY +3.09% PS +4.75% RUN -0.11% ARDX +7.28%

San Diego, CA, based Investment company StepStone Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fastly Inc, Pluralsight Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Ardelyx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StepStone Group LP. As of 2020Q3, StepStone Group LP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StepStone Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stepstone+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of StepStone Group LP
  1. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 142,822 shares, 64.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 40,041 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1048.95%
  3. Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 139,968 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. US Ecology Inc (ECOL) - 56,025 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 139,968 shares as of .

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 1048.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.17%. The holding were 40,041 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Sold Out: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of StepStone Group LP. Also check out:

1. StepStone Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. StepStone Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. StepStone Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StepStone Group LP keeps buying

