Ronna Sue Cohen Buys Albemarle Corp, EnerSys, First Solar Inc, Sells Eastman Chemical Co, ONEOK Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Ronna Sue Cohen (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, EnerSys, First Solar Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp, sells Eastman Chemical Co, ONEOK Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronna Sue Cohen. As of 2020Q3, Ronna Sue Cohen owns 87 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 66,786 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 49,830 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 131,668 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Intel Corp (INTC) - 98,137 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,974 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 21,630 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 25,085 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $552.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 522 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $356.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 570 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of .

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34.