Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys Adobe Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Target Corp

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Target Corp, Xylem Inc, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 630 stocks with a total value of $16.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ZM, TTD, AON, JCI, MTCH, MRNA, VRSN, COUP, W, DDOG, EPAM, ETSY, WIX, WST, PODD, KKR, TDOC, TYL, ZS, TER, WORK, SRPT, MASI, IAC, FICO, BIO, BLD, BEST,
- Added Positions: ADBE, MSFT, PG, RS, TMO, STLD, A, TSM, VZ, V, AMZN, PGR, GOOGL, MKC, ANSS, BRK.B, SYK, TXN, WAB, NDSN, JNJ, LLY, CHD, MU, AAPL, CSGP, INTU, MELI, TSLA, AMT, PM, ISRG, ODFL, CME, FDS, HCA, AME, IDA, TMUS, PEP, MGEE, SQ, RPM, PLD, BLL, ABBV, TEL, BLK, CNP, CSCO, TWLO, DELL, ADSK, DOCU, EMN, GS, KLAC, SWKS, SCCO, Z, YNDX, ZTO, JOBS, FIVE, AGCO, ALGT, ALNY, APTV, ATHM, BBD, CBD, CCU, DXCM, ENIA, PRI, HDB, INFY, JLL, LYFT, EDU, NYT, NOC, OGE, OKTA, PCAR,
- Reduced Positions: JKHY, SNA, XYL, AXP, ANTM, AVB, CTSH, TJX, HSIC, FB, WBA, UNP, ELAN, BRK.A, BBY, CDW, CL, XOM, KB, ON, ROP, AYI, BFAM, BMY, CASY, DVN, DXC, ECL, FLS, HFC, INTC, JBL, JPM, LEG, LIN, MAN, MRO, MDU, NBL, PNC, SEE, TRGP, TOL, TFC, USB, WH, AAP, AFL, AGNC, ALB, Y, ALLE, ADS, AEE, AEP, AMGN, NLY, AZO, AGR, AVY, AXS, BK, BIIB, COG, CF, CHTR, LNG, CVX, CMG, CINF, CMS, CMA, CBSH, CAG, CXO, ED, CLR, COO, CTVA, DHI, DRI, DVA, DAL, DPZ, DOV, DUK, ETN, EIX, EMR, ELS, EQR, FAST, FITB, FE, F, FOX, FOXA, BEN, GPC, HAL, HAS, HLF, HPE, HST, HPQ, HII, ITW, IFF, IQV, IRM, J, KSU, KDP, KEYS, KHC, KR, LEA, LBRDK, LBTYA, LNC, L, LOW, LULU, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MAS, MXIM, MGM, MHK, TAP, NWL, NEM, NWSA, NI, NSC, NTRS, NLOK, NRG, NUE, OXY, ORI, OKE, ORCL, OTIS, PBCT, PXD, PPG, PPL, TROW, PRU, QRVO, QCOM, RF, RMD, ROK, ROL, RCL, STX, SRE, SPG, LUV, SIVB, SYF, AMTD, TDY, TFX, TXT, TIF, TDG, TRMB, TRIP, UA, UAA, UHS, VFC, VAR, VEEV, VTR, WAT, WSO, WFC, WU, WRK, WY, WDAY, WYNN, XPO, YUMC, ZBRA, ZG, ZION,
- Sold Out: RTX, EW, TGT, ABC, TRV, FTNT, EQH, GL, PVH, SLG, RL, UNM, XRX, HBI, AER, MOS, NCLH, COTY, CDK, PK, HOG, APA, XEC, TPR, M, IVZ, GPS, KSS, JEF, NOV, PCG, JWN, REZI, ARNC, LTHM, ETRN, CVET, CNA, AR, CIT, FLR, ASR, HP, MAC, ALK, RRC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,048,972 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,047,994 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 259,925 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 268,944 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,609,901 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 63,241 shares as of .New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $630.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,536 shares as of .New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $185.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,314 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 286,300 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,035 shares as of .New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,039 shares as of .Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $489.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 520,262 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,256,063 shares as of .Added: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 124.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.88 and $109.24, with an estimated average price of $101.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 730,509 shares as of .Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $514.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 508,175 shares as of .Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 109.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,707,464 shares as of .Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $109.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,941,854 shares as of .Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.
