  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2020

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:SBH -1.57%


Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SBH) (“the Company”) announces today that it will host a conference call and webcast on November 12, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter financial results.



A copy of the press release announcing the fourth quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on November 12, 2020, on the Company's website [url="]sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations[/url]. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link [url="]SBH+Q4+Earnings+Presentation[/url].



This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and reference the access code 4004457 or follow this link to the live webcast [url="]sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations[/url]. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.



A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on November 12, 2020, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until November 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 4087901. In addition, a website replay will be available on [url="]sallybeautyholdings.com%2Finvestor-relations[/url].



Announcement of Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (Central). This year’s meeting will be done in a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors has also set November 30, 2020, as the record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting.



About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005611/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)