AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:MITT -0.72%


AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, November 6, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



To participate in the call, please dial (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 9327650.



A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, [url="]www.agmit.com[/url], under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.



For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available promptly following the conclusion of the call on November 6, 2020, through December 6, 2020. To access the replay, please go to [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D518CCB8D-400C-4FC5-AF9B-FF42E683B028%26amp%3BLangLocaleID%3D1033[/url]. The replay passcode is 50008110.



About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.



AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments, which include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities. For additional information, please visit our website at [url="]www.agmit.com[/url].



Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005553/en/


