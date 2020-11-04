  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Rockwell Automation Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:ROK -4.05%


The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.



“Our Connected Enterprise strategy generates strong, sustainable cash flow,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO. “Over the last five fiscal years, we have returned $5.7 billion of cash to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases.”



“The 5 percent increase reflects our confidence in Rockwell Automation’s ability to generate cash throughout the cycle and our commitment to returning cash to shareowners while investing in our business,” said Moret.



About Rockwell Automation



[url="]Rockwell+Automation+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit [url="]www.rockwellautomation.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005663/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)