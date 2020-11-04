More than 40 Abstracts from Incyte's Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd Annual ASH Virtual Meeting

Oral Presentations

Poster Presentations







Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that numerous abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 62American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020), held virtually December 5–8, 2020.“We are thankful for the American Society of Hematology’s efforts to hold ASH 2020 – a key event for the scientific community – virtually, and are proud the Incyte portfolio will be represented in more than 40 abstracts,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “The presentations, including the oral presentation of the Phase 3 REACH3 study for ruxolitinib in chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), reflect the strength of our diverse oncology portfolio and our partnerships, and reinforce our commitment to finding solutions that can improve the lives of patients with multiple rare cancers and serious conditions where there is significant medical need.”Select key abstract presentations from Incyte-developed and partnered programs include:(Abstract #77, Session: 732. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Results I. Saturday, December 5, 7:30-9:00 a.m. PT)(Abstract #152, Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Bleeding, Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Other Hematologic Disorders. Saturday, December 5, 9:30-11:00 a.m. PT)(Abstract #484, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Clinical Trials in Polycythemia Vera. Sunday, December 6, 2:00-3:30 p.m. PT)(Abstract #338, Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Clinical studies in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Hairy Cell Leukemia. Sunday, December 6, 9:30-11:00 a.m. PT)(Abstract #48, Session: 632. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Therapy—Building The Future CML. Saturday, December 5, 7:30-9:00 a.m. PT)(Abstract #647, Session: 632. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Therapy: CML: New and Beyond. Monday, December 7, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PT)(Abstract #356, Session: 722. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation; Acute and Chronic GvHD, Immune Reconstitution: Phase I and II Trials. Sunday, December 6, 9:30-11:00 a.m. PT)(Abstract #1519, Session: 732. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Results: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #1422, Session: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic Biology, Pre-Clinical Models: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #1488, Session: 722. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #2440, Session: 732. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Results: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #1256, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)Abstract #1258, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #1252, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #1622, Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #2160, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #2477, Session: 901. Health Services Research-Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #2991, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #2987, Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3089, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3458, Session: 904. Outcomes Research—Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #2997, Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #1121, Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #2044, Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #2935, Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #1026, Session: 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I. Saturday, December 5)(Abstract #2842, Session: 614. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3471, Session: 905. Outcomes Research—Malignant Conditions (Lymphoid Disease): Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #2095, Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #3028, Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3021, Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3008, Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #2166, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster II. Sunday, December 6)(Abstract #3000, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III. Monday, December 7)(Abstract #3095, Session: 635. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Basic Science: Poster III. Monday, December 7)Full session details and listings for oral presentations and poster sessions are available in the ASH 2020 program: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fash.confex.com%2Fash%2F2020%2Fwebprogram%2Fstart.html[/url].Jakafi is a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea, in adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera MF and post-essential thrombocythemia MF and for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older.Jakafi is marketed by Incyte in the United States and by Novartis as Jakavi(ruxolitinib) outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the United States.Iclusig targets not only native BCR-ABL but also its isoforms that carry mutations that confer resistance to treatment, including the T315I mutation, which has been associated with resistance to other approved TKIs.Iclusig is approved in the U.S., EU, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada. In the EU, Iclusig is approved for the treatment of adult patients with chronic phase, accelerated phase or blast phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who are resistant to dasatinib or nilotinib; who are intolerant to dasatinib or nilotinib and for whom subsequent treatment with imatinib is not clinically appropriate; or who have the T315I mutation, or the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) who are resistant to dasatinib; who are intolerant to dasatinib and for whom subsequent treatment with imatinib is not clinically appropriate; or who have the T315I mutation.Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAbengineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).Monjuvi(tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.A marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking the approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the EU has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under review for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for ASCT.Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials.Monjuviis a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.XmAbis a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.Novartis-sponsored abstract.Takeda-sponsored abstract.MorphoSys-sponsored abstract.

