Ford to Discuss Connected Vehicles at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10

Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10.Taylor will discuss how connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs.Taylor’s presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available [url="]here[/url] and at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].





