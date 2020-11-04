  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ford to Discuss Connected Vehicles at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:F -2.92%


Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10.



Taylor will discuss how connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs.



Taylor’s presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available [url="]here[/url] and at [url="]shareholder.ford.com[/url].



About Ford Motor Company



Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit [url="]corporate.ford.com[/url].



For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit [url="]www.media.ford.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005599/en/


