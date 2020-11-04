  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Assured Guaranty Hires Randall Gerardes as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:AGO -6.21%


Assured Guaranty announced that Randall (Randy) Gerardes has joined the company as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing, effective November 2, 2020. He reports to Chris Chafizadeh, Senior Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing.



In his new role, Mr. Gerardes will focus on supporting and developing relationships with public finance professionals on sales, trading, and syndicate desks.



“We are looking forward to Randy playing an integral role in growing our reach in the municipal market,” said Chris Chafizadeh. “Randy knows the municipal market, and he knows our business, having been at Assured Guaranty as an underwriter for six years earlier in his career; we are very excited to welcome him back. His significant experience, industry knowledge, and relationships within the municipal market will help in further building our leadership position.”



Mr. Gerardes has 20 years of experience in municipal research, analysis, and transaction underwriting. Earlier in his career, he spent three years as an analyst at MBIA and then six years at Assured Guaranty, where he became a Director in the Public Finance group. After his departure in 2011, he spent time working for AIG’s Asset Management Group, where he was a Senior Research Analyst and sector lead for Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy, and High Yield holdings. Subsequently, he moved to Wells Fargo Securities, where he spent the last eight years as Head of Municipal Strategy for Fixed Income Research.



Mr. Gerardes has a Masters of Business Administration from Fordham Business School and a Bachelors of Science from Utica College of Syracuse University.



“Assured Guaranty is a financially strong and well-established organization with a proven track record and a leadership team committed to giving their clients the best service available,” said Mr. Gerardes. “I am very excited to join Assured Guaranty at a time when the company is having such a successful year.”



Assured Guaranty Ltd., is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based holding company. Assured Guaranty’s operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure, structured finance markets, and asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at [url="]AssuredGuaranty.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005509/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)