SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporationâ€“ NKLA, NKLAW; IMPORTANT NOV. 16 DEADLINEâ€“ NKLA

Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Nikola Corporation ( NKLA, NKLAW), f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. ( VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) from March 3, 2020 through September 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nikola Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

