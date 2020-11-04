  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Magnifi announces inclusion of preeminent fiduciary scoring data from Broadridge | Fi360

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:BR +0.82%

Combination of fund fiduciary scores and Magnifi's natural language investment search simplifies due diligence, client and retirement plan line-up management.

PR Newswire

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifi, a TIFIN Group company and the world's first natural-language powered investment platform and Fi360, a Broadridge company specializing in fiduciary education and technology, today announced the inclusion of the Fi360 Fiduciary Score® in Magnifi's powerful semantic searching and screening platform.

Magnifi and Fi360 partner logo

This integration gives advisors the ability to discover and use investment products while staying within the guardrails of fiduciary risk. Magnifi's Discovery, Selector and Enhancer tools will now incorporate Fi360 scores to find and recommend best-fit products, in compliance with Reg BI requirements, as part of client and retirement plan management workflows.

"Magnifi's powerful tools are delivering new ways for advisors and investors to leverage natural language and network effects to identify the right funds for their portfolios. We're excited that the Fi360 Fiduciary Score® is now available as a criterion, playing an important role for those who want to include a fiduciary lens within Magnifi's novel platform," said John Faustino, Head of Fi360.

"The addition of Broadridge Fi360 Solutions' fiduciary scores to the Magnifi platform enhances its utility for Advisors and self-directed investors alike. Advisors can easily discover and recommend lower risk opportunities for clients and prospects with the confidence of Fi360's fiduciary framework. Given the continued volatility in markets and heightened investor interest in supporting ESG themes, investors will appreciate Magnifi's elegance in helping manage risk and intent," said Rick Hurwitz, CEO of Magnifi.

The firms will host a joint webinar to demonstrate advisor workflows on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Registration is free and open to all interested parties. Click here to sign-up.

About Magnifi
Magnifi is a financial search platform that is changing the way people shop for investments. The world's first semantic search engine for finance, the platform helps financial advisors, portfolio managers, and everyday investors find, compare and act on investment options. In an era with thousands of ETFs, mutual funds, stocks, and model portfolios to choose from, Magnifi demystifies and simplifies investing, providing insights and information that save time and help investors make smarter decisions. Learn more at www.magnifi.com

About Fi360
Fi360, a Broadridge® Company, is a fiduciary education, training and technology company that helps financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably gather, grow and protect investors' assets. Since 1999, the firm has provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Fi360 is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™, CEFEX and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score®. Fi360 was acquired by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, in 2019. Learn more at www.Fi360.com.

About the TIFIN Group
The TIFIN Group is a fintech studio that starts and operates companies focused on shaping the future of investor experience to create better outcomes for investors. TIFIN companies combine the power of modern technology, investment science and behavioral design to advance themes of interest to investment managers, advisors and investors.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Niharika Shah
Chief Marketing Officer
The TIFIN Group
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnifi-announces-inclusion-of-preeminent-fiduciary-scoring-data-from-broadridge--fi360-301166583.html

SOURCE Magnifi


